BitQuark Reaches Market Capitalization of $88,747.00 (CRYPTO:BTQ)

BitQuark (CURRENCY:BTQ) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. BitQuark has a total market cap of $88,747.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of BitQuark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitQuark has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One BitQuark coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000128 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000323 BTC.

BitQuark Profile

BitQuark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2014. BitQuark’s total supply is 9,851,918 coins. BitQuark’s official Twitter account is @BitQuarkCoin. BitQuark’s official website is www.bitquark.info.

BitQuark Coin Trading

BitQuark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy BitQuark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitQuark must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitQuark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

