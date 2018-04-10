BitStation (BSTN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One BitStation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. BitStation has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.08 million worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitStation has traded 58.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00767174 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00176158 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062130 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BitStation Profile

BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens. BitStation’s official website is www.bitstation.co/en. BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team.

Buying and Selling BitStation

BitStation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is not currently possible to purchase BitStation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitStation must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitStation using one of the exchanges listed above.

