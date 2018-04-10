bitUSD Price Hits $1.11 on Top Exchanges (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. bitUSD has a total market cap of $13.56 million and $432,237.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00016188 BTC on exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00767174 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00176158 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062130 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 12,231,000 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

