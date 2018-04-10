BitWhite Achieves Market Cap of $1.94 Million (CRYPTO:BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000793 BTC on exchanges including Iquant, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. BitWhite has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $21,177.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00086667 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030498 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001258 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW).

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Iquant and Exrates. It is not presently possible to buy BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

