Bitz (CRYPTO:BITZ) Hits Market Cap of $264,116.00

Bitz (CURRENCY:BITZ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Bitz has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitz coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001969 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitz has a total market cap of $264,116.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00085593 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00040299 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000973 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001094 BTC.

About Bitz

Bitz (CRYPTO:BITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2015. Bitz’s total supply is 1,990,891 coins. Bitz’s official Twitter account is @bitz_currency. The official website for Bitz is bitz.biz.

Buying and Selling Bitz

Bitz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitz must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitz using one of the exchanges listed above.

