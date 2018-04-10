Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) Market Cap Hits $1.95 Million

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $1.95 million and $3,559.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.01 or 0.01691740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007796 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017239 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001195 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021114 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

