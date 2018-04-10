Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Blackbaud (BLKB) Price Target to $120.00

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Blackbaud from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Blackbaud from an “in” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

BLKB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.65. The company had a trading volume of 123,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,975.12, a PE ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.65. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $116.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 10,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $1,034,276.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,823,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,190.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,612 shares of company stock worth $9,344,203 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 228,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud, Inc is a cloud software company. The Company offers a range of cloud and on-premise solutions, as well as a resource network that empowers and connects organizations of all sizes. Its segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU).

