Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,352 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Blackbaud worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Blackbaud by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $154,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $628,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,298,089.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,203. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.75. The stock had a trading volume of 212,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,707. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4,975.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $216.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Blackbaud from an “in” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/blackbaud-inc-blkb-shares-sold-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a cloud software company. The Company offers a range of cloud and on-premise solutions, as well as a resource network that empowers and connects organizations of all sizes. Its segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.