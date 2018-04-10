BlackLine, Inc. (BL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). BlackLine reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.69 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.12.

NASDAQ BL opened at $38.26 on Friday. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Chris Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,090,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,860,000. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

