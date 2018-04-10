DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 29,109 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,241,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,109 shares during the period. BlackLine makes up about 1.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 4.23% of BlackLine worth $73,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.29. 448,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,043. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2,044.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.97 and a beta of -0.37.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.69 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $13,855,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,090,000 shares of company stock worth $125,860,000. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.12.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

