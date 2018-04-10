BlackRock (BLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $562.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on BlackRock from $623.00 to $614.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $555.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

In related news, Director Deryck C. Maughan purchased 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $573.44 per share, with a total value of $2,214,051.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,241.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,961 shares of company stock worth $11,375,444 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded up $15.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $537.06. 313,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,682. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $375.52 and a 1 year high of $594.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $83,560.50, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 39.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 28.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.97%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

