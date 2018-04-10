ValuEngine Lowers BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BKCC. JPMorgan Chase raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.42.

BKCC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 390,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,567. The company has a market cap of $444.20, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.67. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.63%.

In related news, Director Meridee Moore bought 125,000 shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,086,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 707,095 shares in the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

