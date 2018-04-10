BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (BKCC) Director Meridee Moore Acquires 125,000 Shares

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Director Meridee Moore purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BKCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 367,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.67.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKCC. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,086,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 707,095 shares during the period. Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

