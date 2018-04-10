BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

NYSE BDJ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 391,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,848. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/blackrock-enhanced-dividend-achievers-tr-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-bdj-updated.html.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in common stocks that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy to seek total return performance and enhance distributions.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.