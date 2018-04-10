Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.99% of Navigant Consulting worth $115,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 57.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 110.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCI stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $906.31, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/blackrock-inc-acquires-111461-shares-of-navigant-consulting-inc-nci-updated-updated.html.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc is a global professional services company. The Company serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. It operates through four segments. The Healthcare segment provides consulting services and business process management services. The Energy segment provides advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response and grid modernization The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.