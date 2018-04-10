GMS Inc (GMS) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.12% of GMS worth $63,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 213.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GMS in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GMS in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMS opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,338.83, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). GMS had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $585.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $460,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 495,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,229,029.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $1,259,654.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 495,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,262.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,499 shares of company stock worth $4,709,382 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

