BlackRock Inc. Acquires 40,093 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,093 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.89% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $117,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 18,078 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $416,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,645. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.75. 56,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,770. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.40, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.12 million. equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

