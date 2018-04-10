BlackRock Inc. Buys 97,727 Shares of Stone Energy Co. (SGY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stone Energy Co. (NYSE:SGY) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,727 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.85% of Stone Energy worth $37,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Energy during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Energy during the third quarter worth $206,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Stone Energy by 201.6% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stone Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Stone Energy by 83.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 62,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised Stone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Stone Energy in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

NYSE:SGY opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stone Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

Stone Energy Company Profile

Stone Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of approximately 32.5 million barrels of oil equivalent.

