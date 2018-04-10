BlackRock Inc. Has $39.98 Million Position in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.21% of Marcus & Millichap worth $39,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 645,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 112,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,581,000 after buying an additional 94,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised Marcus & Millichap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Wells Fargo set a $37.00 target price on Marcus & Millichap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, CFO Martin E. Louie sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $225,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 218,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $7,870,609.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,466,766 shares in the company, valued at $665,357,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,569 shares of company stock worth $24,301,869 over the last ninety days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $1,324.63, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

