Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,134 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.13% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $63,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 230,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 54,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,080.95, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $57,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 41,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/blackrock-inc-has-63-94-million-holdings-in-enterprise-financial-services-corp-efsc-updated.html.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.