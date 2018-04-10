BlackRock Inc. Has $64.89 Million Position in Entravision Communications (EVC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) by 117.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,076,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.08% of Entravision Communications worth $64,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 167.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 89,020 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 27.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Entravision Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of EVC opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.02, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

