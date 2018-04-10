BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,234,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 217,887 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.78% of Gulfport Energy worth $181,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul D. Westerman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,448.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GPOR shares. Williams Capital set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. 3,085,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,788.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.33. Gulfport Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $397.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.95 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

