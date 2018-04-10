Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (MQY) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.43

Press coverage about Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3501494171872 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MQY opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield Quality.

