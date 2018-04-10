BlockPay Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (BLOCKPAY)

BlockPay (CURRENCY:BLOCKPAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One BlockPay token can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges. BlockPay has a total market cap of $211,926.00 and $0.00 worth of BlockPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockPay has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00746166 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00179250 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039447 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About BlockPay

BlockPay was first traded on September 5th, 2016. BlockPay’s total supply is 98,928,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,300 tokens. BlockPay’s official Twitter account is @blockpay_ch. The official website for BlockPay is blockpay.ch.

BlockPay Token Trading

BlockPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to buy BlockPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockPay must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

