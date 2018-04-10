Blockpool Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $256.00 (CRYPTO:BPL)

Blockpool (CURRENCY:BPL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Blockpool coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002246 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and COSS. Blockpool has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $256.00 worth of Blockpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockpool has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00086219 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030540 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047642 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001251 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015012 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006594 BTC.

About Blockpool

Blockpool (CRYPTO:BPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Blockpool’s total supply is 25,264,095 coins and its circulating supply is 22,293,890 coins. Blockpool’s official Twitter account is @blockpoolio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockpool is /r/blockpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockpool’s official website is www.blockpool.io. Blockpool’s official message board is www.medium.com/blockpool.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockPool is a platform that aims to provide B2B blockchain-based solutions for several types of businesses across a diverse range of industries. In order to achieve it, BlockPool will deploy a globally scaled business plan by using plugins, blockchain sidechains, and other SaaS modular solutions. The BlockPool Team plans to mitigate the costs of data-driven businesses while boosting security and efficiency. Blockpool token (BPL) is a DPoS-based token that will allow network members to purchase BlockPool services and applications. Also, it will benefit the users as shareholders of the BlockPoll's profits. “

Buying and Selling Blockpool

Blockpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Blockpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpool must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

