BLOCKv Reaches Market Cap of $51.42 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta and OKEx. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $51.42 million and $790,050.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

BLOCKv’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,531,433,921 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

