Blue Apron (APRN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blue Apron earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.7911088946845 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of APRN opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $338.76 and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 787.55% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Blue Apron’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.43 to $3.31 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blue Apron from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

In other Blue Apron news, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $471,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,548.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,999 in the last three months.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

