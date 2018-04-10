BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $295,000 in Discovery Inc (DISCA)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $1,119,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $4,236,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Silchester International Investors LLP bought a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Discovery by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Leavy sold 20,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $483,954.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $61,909.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $913,006. Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,071,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,169. Discovery Inc has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $8,638.74, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISCA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

WARNING: “BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $295,000 in Discovery Inc (DISCA)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-invests-295000-in-discovery-inc-disca-updated-updated-updated.html.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, formerly Discovery Communications, Inc, is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.