BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,562 MDC Holdings (MDC)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Holdings (NYSE:MDC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,562 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDC during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MDC during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MDC during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDC during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in MDC during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $138,576.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $70,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 432,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,283. MDC Holdings has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,617.47, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

MDC (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). MDC had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $704.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. MDC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that MDC Holdings will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James Financial raised MDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on MDC from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of MDC in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

MDC Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

