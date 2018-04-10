SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

SPY traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.00. 104,745,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,195,305. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $232.51 and a 1 year high of $286.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0968 per share. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

Separately, S&P Equity Research started coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

