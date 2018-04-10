BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) a $40.00 Price Target

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has been assigned a $40.00 price objective by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.43 to $36.70 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,096. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $89,715.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 317,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

