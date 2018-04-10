Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s current price.

CHP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

TSE CHP.UN traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,936. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bmo-capital-markets-lowers-choice-properties-real-est-invstmnt-trst-chp-un-price-target-to-c13-50-updated-updated-updated.html.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.