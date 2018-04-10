AbbVie (ABBV) Given a $95.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has been assigned a $95.00 price objective by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group set a $145.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Vetr upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.08 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,301,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,889. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $63.12 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142,568.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $8,311,343.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,833,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

