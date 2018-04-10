Bmo Msci Eafe Hedged To Cad Index Etf (TSE:ZDM) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Bmo Msci Eafe Hedged To Cad Index Etf (TSE:ZDM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of ZDM stock opened at C$20.99 on Tuesday. Bmo Msci Eafe Hedged To Cad Index Etf has a 1-year low of C$19.61 and a 1-year high of C$22.70.

