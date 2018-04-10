Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for BMW (BMW)

BMW (ETR:BMW) has been given a €85.00 ($104.94) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($117.28) target price on shares of BMW and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($95.06) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC set a €82.00 ($101.23) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €96.29 ($118.88).

BMW stock opened at €88.34 ($109.06) on Tuesday. BMW has a fifty-two week low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a fifty-two week high of €97.04 ($119.80).

BMW Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

