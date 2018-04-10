BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €71.00 ($87.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNP. Goldman Sachs set a €82.00 ($101.23) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group set a €69.90 ($86.30) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.50 ($90.74) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($93.83) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €70.95 ($87.59).

BNP traded up €0.64 ($0.79) on Thursday, hitting €62.45 ($77.10). 7,560,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($70.67) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($85.40).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BNP Paribas (BNP) Given a €71.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bnp-paribas-bnp-given-a-71-00-price-target-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-analysts-updated-updated-updated.html.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.