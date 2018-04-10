Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEI.UN shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$47.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$44.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

TSE:BEI.UN traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$44.25. 41,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,513. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$37.96 and a twelve month high of C$49.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0834 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

