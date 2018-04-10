BOAT Trading 31.7% Lower This Week (BOAT)

BOAT (CURRENCY:BOAT) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. BOAT has a total market capitalization of $31,638.00 and $90.00 worth of BOAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOAT has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. One BOAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.07 or 0.04320280 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00037562 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053726 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00713980 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019878 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00077022 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00057116 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00031974 BTC.

BOAT Coin Profile

BOAT (CRYPTO:BOAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. BOAT’s total supply is 18,547,845 coins. The official website for BOAT is boatcoin.net. BOAT’s official Twitter account is @doubloon_boat.

Buying and Selling BOAT

BOAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy BOAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOAT must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

