Boeing (BA) Position Raised by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Mendel Money Management bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,093,000. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 113,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Boeing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 246,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,583,000 after acquiring an additional 53,314 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Boeing by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 143,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $322.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74. The company has a market cap of $191,918.45, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing has a 1 year low of $175.47 and a 1 year high of $371.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Buckingham Research set a $203.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.19.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

