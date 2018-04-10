Boeing (BA) Receives $364.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $364.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley set a $373.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Vetr downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Societe Generale set a $373.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Buckingham Research set a $289.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

BA stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.82. 1,759,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,700. Boeing has a 52-week low of $175.47 and a 52-week high of $371.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $192,954.20, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Boeing news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Boeing (BA) Receives $364.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/boeing-ba-receives-364-58-consensus-pt-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.