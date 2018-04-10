Boeing (BA) Stake Lowered by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Boeing from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase set a $325.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America set a $320.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.19.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $322.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191,918.45, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing has a 1 year low of $175.47 and a 1 year high of $371.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/boeing-ba-stake-lowered-by-sfe-investment-counsel.html.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.