Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (BOJA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (NASDAQ:BOJA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BOJA opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.23, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (NASDAQ:BOJA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.76 million. Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits (BOJA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/bojangles-boja-downgraded-to-hold-at-valuengine-2-updated.html.

About Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.