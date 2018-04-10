Bonpay (CRYPTO:BON) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003496 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $92,012.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bonpay has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00776069 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014587 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00040864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00174972 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00064371 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bonpay Profile

Bonpay was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.