Boohoo.com (BOO) Price Target Cut to GBX 225 by Analysts at Barclays

Boohoo.com (LON:BOO) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.53) to GBX 225 ($3.18) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.26) price objective on shares of Boohoo.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($4.10) price objective on shares of Boohoo.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Boohoo.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Boohoo.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boohoo.com to a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.32) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 246 ($3.48).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 149.75 ($2.12) on Monday. Boohoo.com has a 1 year low of GBX 1.89 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 328.93 ($4.65).

Boohoo.com Company Profile

boohoo.com plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, women, and children.

