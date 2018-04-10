Boot Barn (BOOT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Pivotal Research set a $19.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $20.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 253,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,936. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.00, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 178,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $3,083,834.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 6,413,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $110,634,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,682,831 shares of company stock worth $115,327,897 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 811.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $422,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

