Morgan Stanley Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to Buy

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. 1,356,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.46. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,794.90, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.80.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

