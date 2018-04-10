BorgWarner (BWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.02. 882,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,058. BorgWarner has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $10,794.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.46.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

