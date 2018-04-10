BorgWarner (BWA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BorgWarner has been introducing new products and collaborates with other companies to showcase its products. In March, the company launched its Electro-Mechanical On-Demand transfer case that will cater different vehicle types, ranging from heavy-duty pickup trucks to small sport utility vehicles. Further, to expand its product offerings it also acquires businesses. In Nov 2017, it acquired Sevcon that offers electrification technologies for vehicles enabling it to widen its electronics capabilities for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Also, a strong balance sheet and ample cash flow help the company to return capital to its shareholders and undertake new acquisitions. Moreover, over a month, BorgWarner’s shares have outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWA. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.54 to $58.22 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.23. 699,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $10,794.90, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.80.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 26.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $6,718,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

