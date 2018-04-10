Boston Pizza Royalties Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties stock remained flat at $C$20.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,313. Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

