Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Boyd Gaming earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3373925720974 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of BYD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.37. 1,252,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,315. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3,600.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $590.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.81.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $265,211.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,714 shares in the company, valued at $130,844.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen S. Thompson sold 24,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $835,596.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,026.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,294 shares of company stock valued at $11,448,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/boyd-gaming-byd-receives-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-09-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operated 24 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South.

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.